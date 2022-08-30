Не владеющих русским языком детей мигрантов нельзя зачислять в российские школы, заявил глава Совета при президенте РФ по развитию гражданского общества и правам человека Валерий Фадеев. «Иначе обучение всего класса будет сорвано. Пострадают не только российские дети, но и сами приезжие.» Глава совета считает, что «таких детей необходимо отправить на годовые подготовительные курсы по русскому языку и только после этого зачислять в общий класс». » Полагаем, что у тех мигрантов, кто временно работает в России, нет оснований привозить сюда свои семьи. Тем более что многие намеренно приезжают сюда рожать», добавил Фадеев.

